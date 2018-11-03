The National Weather Service is calling the storm damage in Baltimore City/County last night a E-F1 tornado.
Some apartments were damaged along with a partial roof collapse at the Amazon warehouse that killed 2 men in Southeast Baltimore.
NWS Calling Storm Damage In S.E. Baltimore City/County A Tornado was originally published on 92q.com
