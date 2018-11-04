CLOSE
The DMV
Bomb Threat Investigated Near Historic Alfred Street Baptist Church

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

According to reports, Alexandria police investigated a bomb threat near the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious package near the area of South Patrick Street between Prince and Wilkes. According to the Alexandria Police Twitter account, nothing was found near the area of the church.

Source: WTOP

Bomb Threat Investigated Near Historic Alfred Street Baptist Church was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

