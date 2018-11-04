Bomb Threat Investigated Near Historic Alfred Street Baptist Church

According to reports, Alexandria police investigated a bomb threat near the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious package near the area of South Patrick Street between Prince and Wilkes. According to the Alexandria Police Twitter account, nothing was found near the area of the church.

APD was investigating a threat in the area, but nothing was found. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) November 4, 2018

