Bomb Threat Investigated Near Historic Alfred Street Baptist Church

According to reports, Alexandria police investigated a bomb threat near the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious package near the area of South Patrick Street between Prince and Wilkes. According to the Alexandria Police Twitter account, nothing was found near the area of the church.
Source: WTOP
