Jalen Rose’s Detroit High School Has A 93 Percent Graduation Rate

“Education is a valuable tool that unlocks the future of so many young people,” says Rose.

It’s been nine years since retired NBA star Jalen Rose opened the doors to a charter school that he created in Detroit and his effort to further education in the area has proven to be a success. According to Ebony, Rose’s school has a 93 percent graduation rate and a 100 percent college acceptance rate.

The school—which is called the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy—was created for youth in the 9th through 12th grade, the news outlet writes. There are currently 400 students who attend the school. In an effort to ensure that students feel supported throughout their high school journey and after graduation, each student has a support group that is made up of current students and those who have graduated to help them stay on track.

JRLA also provides students with leadership courses that delve into how to navigate real-life situations surrounding drugs, violence, and other issues that they may have to confront in their everyday lives. The school also emphasizes the importance of civic engagement and empowers its students to evoke change in their communities. JRLA is tuition-free and has an open enrollment.

Rose says that he understands the essentiality of having access to a good education. “Education is a valuable tool that unlocks the future of so many young people, and the dynamics in our country have changed, which is [why I chose to] be the founder of a tuition-free public charter high school that gets zero state funding for the facility,” he told the news outlet. “It’s crucial for us to get our scholars out in the community to do charity work and to give them the life skills they will need to be successful in the endeavors that they have, and it’s more for us than just obviously the curriculum that’s required to graduate from school.”

Rose isn’t the only celebrity who is using his platform and resources to further education. Almost a year after opening a charter school in Harlem, Sean Combs recently announced that he will donate $1 million for the creation of a school in the Bronx.

