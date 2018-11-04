Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over Racist Rant Video Includes Misusing 911

The white woman caught on video racially harassing two Black women in North Carolina was finally served criminal warrants, which included a charge for misusing 911.

Susan Westwood surrendered to authorities at the Sunset Beach Police Department on the North Carolina coast on Saturday, the Charlotte Observer reported.

She had disappeared after the police sought to serve a criminal summons on her.

Like several other equally infamous women, such as BBQ Becky and Permit Patty, Westwood, who’s been dubbed “South Park Susan” by social media users, abused the 911 emergency system to complain about the women standing in the parking lot of the apartment complex where Westwood lived.

In addition to misusing 911, Westwood stands charged with communicating threats and simple assault.

In the video, Westwood appears intoxicated and begins questioning whether the Black women live at the complex and demands to know why they are “congregating” in the parking lot. One of the women is a tenant at the apartment building, which Westwood apparently doubted that a Black person could afford. She brags about earning $125,000 a year, adding that she’s “white” and “hot.”

One of the Black women called 911 to report the harassment. After they walk away, Westwood screams, “Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon, too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

Westwood also called 911.

“They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before. They are African-American,” she told the dispatcher, adding that she suspects them of breaking into apartments.

There has been an upsurge of people calling 911 for non-emergencies—sometimes capturing the nation’s attention when they target innocent Black people. The New York Times recently listed 39 incidents since May 2018. There are no national statistics on the increase, but approximately 40 percent of the calls to San Francisco’s 911 system are non-emergencies.

In addition to the police charges, Westwood was also fired from her job.

