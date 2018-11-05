Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Who Are The Exes She Named? [NEW MUSIC]

What a weekend for Ariana Grande.
Alright, let’s get to the drama first. Her ex Pete Davidson joked about their breakup in a teaser for this past episode of Saturday Night Live with Jonah Hill about being “0-3” when it came to engagements. Ari had to jump on Twitter to clown him writing, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” She added, even more, twisting the dagger further: “thank u, next,” she tweeted before later deleting the entire tweetstorm.
Later, Davidson got on SNL and after making a joke about having to move back in with his mom and the seriousness of the midterm elections, the funny man turned and faced his highly publicized breakup head on.
“I know some of you are curious about the breakup. But the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he shared.
The SNL apology and mea culpa may be one thing because Ari let go of “thank you, next” only thirty minutes before the broadcast!
The singer has been teasing AG5 for her upcoming fifth studio album and the first leak came from Grande herself on Saturday night. Titled “thank u, next,” the singer goes through the list of some of her former beaus from Davidson to the late Mac Miller, Big Sean, and backup dancer Ricky Alvarez.
RELATED: Ariana Grande Announces Houston Date For ‘Sweetener’ Tour
RELATED: Ariana Grande Posts Another Moving Tribute To Mac Miller
“Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match,” Grande sings on the empowering track. “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married, and for Pete I’m so thankful. Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel.”
Read the full lyrics to the track below.
Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete I’m so thankful
Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm
Cause he was an angel
One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now I’m so amazing
Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that I say
(HOOK)
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing…
Spend more time with my friends
I ain’t worried bout nothing
Plus I met someone else
We having better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon’ last
Cause her name is Ari
And I’m so good with that
She taught me love
She taught me patience
How she handles pain
That s—’s amazing
I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
Cause look what I found
Ain’t no need for searching
And for that I say
(HOOK)
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex
Thank u next
Thank u next
Thank u next
I’m so f—ing…
One day I’ll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I’ll be thanking my dad
Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once real bad
Gon’ make that s— last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash
I got so much love
Got so much patience
I’ve learned from the pain
Turned out amazing
Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
Cause look what I got
Ain’t no need for searching
And for that I say
(HOOK)
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so fucking grateful for my ex
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Yeah
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Yeah
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Who Are The Exes She Named? [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on radionowhouston.com