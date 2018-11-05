Join Radio One D.C. For Food 4 Families 2018

Help Radio One feed thousands of our less fortunate neighbors this Thanksgiving by supporting our annual Food 4 Families campaign!

Our goal: Distribute more than 4,000 turkey baskets to our partners at local churches and synagogues, fraternal organizations, community centers, social agencies and non-profit agencies. They in turn will distribute the baskets to needy families, seniors, veterans and other people in need this Thanksgiving.

Our fundraising goal is $80,000, or about $20 per Thanksgiving basket. All money donated is processed through the Greater Washington Community Foundation and is tax-deductible. One-hundred percent is used solely for the purchase of turkeys and vegetables.

There are many ways that you can help!

Make a secure online credit card donation here.

Mail a check made out to Food 4 Families/GWCF to:

Food 4 Families

NBC4

4001 Nebraska Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20016

Attn: Community Dept.

Drop off canned/boxed food or monetary donations at any of the PenFed Credit Union (supported by WashingtonFirst Youth Foundation) locations in Maryland, DC and Virginia, Oct. 29 through Nov. 16.

Drop off canned/boxed food to the Magnet Nurses of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s Annual Food 4 Families “Can-a-thon” at 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007. Their goal is 7200 cans/boxes of food in 72 hours – November 14 through November 16.

Donate 2 nonperishable food items at a DC metro area Tropical Smoothie Cafe & receive a 99-cent SMOOTHIE with purchase of a wrap, sandwich or flatbread at participating DC metro locations.* Find a café near you here. (*Offer expires November 18, 2018. Valid at participating DC metro locations. Not valid with any other offer or discount. Limit one coupon per customer per visit.)

On Monday, Nov. 19, drop off cash and checks and non-perishable canned/boxed food all day long on F Street NW between 6th and 7th Streets outside of the Capital One Arena! News4 anchor Pat Lawson Muse will be broadcasting LIVE from F Street outside of the Capital One Arena in DC from 6am to 7pm.

Personalities from 93.9 WKYS, Majic 102.3/92.7, and Praise 104.1 & The Team 980, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 & Tel and players from the Monumental sports teams (scheduled to appear).

If you can’t make it to the Capital One Arena on November 19, we’ll also be taking your calls from 11am-7pm at 202-885-4949 if you would like to make a credit card donation. (This # will not be answered until 11am on the 19th.)

Please be generous! Thank you!

*Here’s what we recommend if you’d like to donate canned or boxed food:

• Canned vegetables (yams, greens, carrots, green beans, corn)

• Cranberry sauce

• Canned fruits

• Canned milk

• Peanut butter and other nut butters

• Soups (boxed and canned)

• Dry goods (stuffing, rice, macaroni & cheese, mashed potatoes)

Please check the expiration dates before donating.

Thank you to all of our Food 4 Families partners who help us do this important work, and to our partners who help us identify the people in need who receive your donations. And, thank YOU! Together, we are Working 4 The Community!

