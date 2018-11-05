She has the bag, fixed her teeth, and she can rock designer but prefers Fashion Nova fits! Cardi is now the face of Reebok. It’s not 100% clear on the details of her partnership , but we do remember the “footages” of Cardi saying she had more deals, just wait on it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like her bag keeps growing and no one is stopping it. “If you dont know, now you know. REEBOK! #Aztrek @Reebok @ReebokClassics #Reebokpartner,” Cardi said in her Instagram caption for her announcement. She is wearing a fresh pair of Reebok Aztreks and Reebok tracksuit, so we know it’s real!

Bardi Gang is happy for her, with comments flooding like, queen_queen90 “@reebokclassics thanx for having her she definitely deserve it ”. Some inspiring words from gavensash ,“You look great!! ”

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

And despite her absence at GHOE (NC A&T homecoming ), she got some love from, j_coleee21 , “Missed you at #GHOE hope you’re feeling better ”

None the less, you will always have a troll that Cardi might go off on later like, sunshinehoney7 saying, “@tornsoul_02 those sneakers are ugly look like an orthopedic shoe ”

Regardless, flawless55blessed is right , “Bihhhhhhh you getting them Checks. @imcardib ”

Latest…

Cardi B Gets A Deal With Reebok was originally published on Hiphopnc.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: