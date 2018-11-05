Demi Lovato Spotted Out Of Rehab [PHOTOS]

Demi Lovato is apparently out of rehab and looking clean and sober.

Lovato was spotted at Matsuhisa restaurant in Bev Hills Saturday night with clothing designer, Henry Levy, who founded the label ‘Enfants Riches Deprimes’ in 2012. According to TMZ , the pair were smiling and laughing throughout the meal.

She could've died but here is Demi living life and is happy and healthy. I'm so grateful she's alive. WE LOVE YOU DEMI @ddlovato 😭 pic.twitter.com/xz9sQJVQEj — ` (@hauxofdemi) November 4, 2018

OMG SHE'S HAPPY AND HEALTHY. SHE'S BACK. ALEXA PLAY WARRIOR BY DEMI LOVATO pic.twitter.com/2XAmZEtjbJ — 🔥 (@marcolovatoxo) November 4, 2018

Last week, a source reportedly told ET that Lovato has been sober for more than three months and is “doing really well” but plans to stay in treatment for the remainder of the year.

However, with this recent siting in Beverly Hills and numerous people on Twitter claiming to have seen Lovato at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights, it looks like Lovato is out of rehab.

Lovato recently celebrated 90 days of sobriety, according to her mother, Dianna De La Garza.

“Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety],” said “Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety],” said De La Garza. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”

