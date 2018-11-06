Angie Ange’s Hot Topic: Black Restaurant Week

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
On Angie Angie’s Hot Topic – Angie discussed the DMV Black Restaurant Week 2018.
DMV Black Restaurant Week will bring black restaurant owners, managers, chefs, caterers, thought leaders and financiers into one room to discuss options for entrepreneurial ventures and continuing education. Because we are a global city, black restaurants week will be inclusive with allied partners. The week not only promotes restaurants, with your help we desire to go further to recognize existing restaurants and close the gap that exists in knowledge by hosting a conference and panel discussion on Saturday featuring black-owned food trucks and an awards brunch on Sunday spotlighting owners, managers, politicians, tastemakers and non-profit organizations that are blazing the trail and supports the community 365 days a year.
For more information visit: https://www.dmvbrw.com/
