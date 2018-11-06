Migos, Ludacris , Lil Job, Lil Yachty and Lil Baby To Perform At EA Sport Bowl

Maybe they heard the cry of #Blacktwitter when we found out Maroon 5 would actually be performing at this years big half time show on Feb.3 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in ATL.

Many people were shocked that they didn’t include any of Atlanta’s legendary hip hop artist anywhere in the line-up but it looks like we will get what we want after all!

Sports Illustrated reports that Migos, Ludacris, Lil Job, Lil Yachty Metro Boomin and Lil Baby will be performing at a pre-SuperBowl show on Jan. 31 in celebration of Atlanta’s rich history in music.

“Atlanta has an incredibly rich history in music, and it was important for us to draw inspiration for the EA SPORTS BOWL lineup directly from our host city.” -Senior Director Of Marketing for EA SPORTS Randy Chase “We’re looking forward to celebrating Atlanta’s music culture with some of the city’s most successful and popular artists. We’ve got a great lineup announced already, and a few more surprises up our sleeves that are going to start the weekend off right with an incredible show.”

