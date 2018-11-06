The Baltimore County Council passed a resolution Monday night asking White Marsh Mall to put a curfew policy for anyone under the age of 18.

This comes after a group of teens got into a big fight at the mall in August.

White Marsh Mall’s general manager said, at this time, they do not plan on implementing a curfew.

Baltimore County Council Want Curfew For Teens At White Marsh Mall was originally published on 92q.com