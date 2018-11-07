CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Idris Is The Sexiest Man Alive / Ray J Clears Things Up!

Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Actor - Idris Elba 'Pacific Rim'

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

Hola, ok…so Idris Elba has been named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

Ray J is claiming he has not been speaking disrespectfully of Kim K!!

YG was involved in an accident in his Uber…and of course Tekashi tried to come for him!

 

