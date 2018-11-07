Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Idris Elba has been named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
Ray J is claiming he has not been speaking disrespectfully of Kim K!!
YG was involved in an accident in his Uber…and of course Tekashi tried to come for him!
- “What’s Poppin!” – Idris Is The Sexiest Man Alive / Ray J Clears Things Up!
- What’s Poppin With Deja Perez & Shanelle Of Run Or Stay Dating
- Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By The Slimmest of Margins
- Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And First Black Woman Elected To Statewide Office
