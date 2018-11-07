Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

According to The Songwriters Hall, Missy Elliott just became the first female rapper nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The announcement was officially made today along with the full list of nominees. As we all know, Missy Elliott has worked with some of the biggest superstars in the world like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Aaliyah and Beyonce just to name a few.

Joining the Virginia native as nominees are Mariah Carey, Jeff Lyne, Tommy James, Dallas Austin and more!

A total of six songwriters or songwriting groups will officially be inducted at the Hall’s 50th Annual induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 13, 2019.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: