According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: President Trump has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign https://t.co/vzYVGf3pVo pic.twitter.com/R1B9Nu091M — CNN (@CNN) November 7, 2018

This comes after Trump had a very heated press conference on Wednesday at The White House. Shortly after the press conference Donald Trump made a statement on Twitter:

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

We will share more details as they become available

Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign! was originally published on www.kissdetroit.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: