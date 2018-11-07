Da Band To Reunite In Philly Later This Month

isn’t the only Diddy -made group planning their comeback. It looks like Da Band will be returning to the stage as early as this month!

While chatting with Battle Rap Trap on Monday, November 5, E. Ness said they’re going to reunite for a performance at his upcoming show in Philly. “We’re doing a reunion in Philly man, 4948 N. Broad St. November 17 at the Penthouse man,” he announced. “The whole group is gonna be there. We’re gonna turn up, it’s gonna be a movie.”

In case you’re too young to know who E. Ness is, here’s a little history for you: Back in 2002, Diddy and his team auditioned thousands of hopeful artists for a place in a new hip-hop group he was creating from scratch. This all played out on his reality show, Making Da Band, and resulted in six final members: Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper, Babs, Ness, and Freddy P. After a lot of drama, and a long, historic walk to Junior’s for cheesecake, the group was eventually dissolved and the rest is history.

Making Da Band would also go on to produce acts like Danity Kane, Day26, and more. Watch E. Ness announce Da Band’s reunion above.

Photo: Getty

