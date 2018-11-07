Jeff Sessions Resigns As Attorney General

In a move many pundits saw coming, Jeff Sessions stepped down as Attorney General, hours after Donald Trump delivered a tension filled press conference in the wake of the midterm elections.

Sessions was asked to resign by Trump himself according to sources.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

His appointment to the position came with controversy as well as Sessions was accused of racism when he was originally denied the position of attorney general in his native Alabama.

Sessions’ resignation comes on the heels of a tenure where he was at one point, the center of the Russia investigation and Trump pressed him to do more in order to end it.

Per CNN, his resignation was sent over to Chief Of Staff John Kelly. With Sessions now out Whitaker is expected to take charge of the the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump has yet to answer questions about Sessions during a press conference today, but says he is “extremely” satisfied with his adjusted Cabinet.

