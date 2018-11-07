Zaytoven Talks Working With Usher, Giving Saweetie OK To Date Quavo & More

Zaytoven has been putting in work on the music scene since his early days in the Bay Area to becoming one of Atlanta’s most sought-after producers. In a recent interview, the talented keyboardist and beat maker broke down the details of his collaborative effort with Usher in A, working with Gucci Mane and Future, and also giving Quavo the blessing to date close friend and artist Saweetie.

Working at a frenetic pace is nothing new for Zaytoven, as he easily rattles off numerous Atlanta rap titans he’s collaborated with for days at a time honing in on a single project. “That’s how it is when I work with Gucci Mane, Migos or Future and do projects with them. This was about [a month] ago. We literally did the project and got it mixed and mastered within two weeks,” he says.

The 38-year-old took it upon himself to inject a certain dose of youthfulness when creating a relevant trap sonic to complement Usher’s signature croon. “It was up to me to bring the youthfulness and the right now sound to the project,” Zay told Billboard. “I’m an R&B guy, but it seems like it’s not getting the looks it used to. It’s up to me and other producers like me to make the music for these new R&B guys.”

On the Billboard 200 chart dated Oct. 27, “A” debuted at No. 31. Even prior to the Let the Trap Say Amen producer beginning his latest musical endeavor, he received a surprise call from burgeoning Bay area artist Saweetie, who he considers to be basically family, as someone he’s witness grow since she was just a little girl. These days, the “ICY GRL” rapper is now all but confirmed to be dating Quavo in her first high-profile relationship.

