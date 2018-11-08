Video Goes Viral Of Baltimore Student Hitting Teacher In The Face

A video of a student hitting a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School in West Baltimore has went viral on social media.

According to Fox 45, the video shows a student hitting the teacher in the face after apparently scuffling with another student. The teacher did not retaliate, but is seen following the student who hit her out of the classroom.

“School administrators at Frederick Douglass High School continue to investigate a physical altercation that took place today when a teacher was struck by a student following a verbal exchange,” said BCPS in a statement.

