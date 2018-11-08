Stephen A. Smith Calls Yells About John Wall’s Partying At Rosebar

John Wall’s visits to Rosebar nightclub have been the stuff of legend. Now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is calling out the Washington Wizards point guard for his play off the court. Smith yelled on his ESPN First Take show about Wall’s performance on the court and his nightlife is rumored to be affecting it all.

Wall is averaging 21.5 points per game and 7.6 assists early in the 2018-19 campaign but because of the Wizards 2-8 record the PG’s monster match contract, Smith has some questions. Will Screaming A. be joining Wall at Rosebar one day? We will see. Watch the video above and let us know if Smith has a point when it comes to Wall.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: