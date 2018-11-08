Gabrielle Union And Dywane Wade Are Parents! [PHOTOS]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Gabrielle Union and Dywane Wade are now proud parents!

The couple shared the news on Instagram Thursday that they are now the proud parents of a beautiful and healthy baby girl!

“We are sleepless and delirious,” Union shared on Instagram. “But so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

