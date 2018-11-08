J. Cole, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar & More To Appear On Anderson .Paak’s ‘Oxnard’ Album

Anderson .Paak fans are anxiously awaiting the rapper’s third studio album, Oxnard, due later this month. While they wait, .Paak hit up The Angie Martinez Show to reveal some details about the project, including his full list of album features and more.

Dr. Dre, Q–Tip, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar will all make appearances on Oxnard, .Paak told Martinez. He also spoke on how the J. Cole feature came about.

“Him and Dre was working and I was opening up for him on his last tour,” he said. “He was like ‘Yo Dre played me something, this crazy one,” .Paak recalled, explaining how Dre’s preview won Cole over. “It was unfinished, so I needed something…he was in town when I was working on it, I was wrapping it up. And I was like ‘If you around, pull up’ and he pulled right up.”

While Chance the Rapper isn’t featured on the album, .Paak says they’ve definitely recorded some music together that may or may not appear on Chance’s next offering.

Watch Martinez get the scoop up top and tune into Oxnard on November 16.

