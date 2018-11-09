Michelle Obama Reveals She Used IVF After Having A Miscarriage

Join The Majic Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

In her new memoir, Michelle Obama reveals the difficult time she faced while she and husband Barack Obama were trying to have children. Following a miscarriage, the former First Lady and her husband relied on in vitro fertilization in order to have their two daughters, Sasha, 17 and Malia, 20.

Opening up to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, the 54-year-old “Forever First Lady” says she felt like “she had failed” by having a miscarriage weeks after initially becoming pregnant. “I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” she explained.

She continued, “We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken. That’s one of the reasons why I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces Global Girls Alliance [Video]

ERLATED: Michelle Obama Compares Her Husband And Trump To ‘Good Parent’ And ‘Other Parent’

The couple had to do an IVF and Obama is using her book as a teachable moment for women’s health and the importance of it. “I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work,” she told Roberts.

Michelle also revealed that she and Barack went to marriage counseling over the course of their seemingly ideal 26-year marriage. “Marriage counseling for us was one of those ways where we learned how to talk out our differences,” she remarked. “I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there’s something wrong with them. And I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

The full interview airs with Roberts during a primetime special on November 11th.

Michelle Obama Reveals She Used IVF After Having A Miscarriage was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: