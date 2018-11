In cased you missed it on Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the Day…Quick talked the you making the decision to make excuses or results but making it clear….You CAN’T do both! If you want to be successful you have to decide what’s more important, the outcome or the ease of making a mistake.

