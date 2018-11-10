It’s been almost a decade since Ghetto Inmate member Tru Life signed with Jay-Z’s Roc-a-fella Records in 2009 and was on his way to the rap stardom he’d been chasing since 1999. Unfortunately his career was derailed when he caught a gang assault charge that sent him away for 5 years.

Since coming home, Life’s been trying to recapture the buzz he had when he went in and today (Nov. 9) he comes through with his first post-prison full-length LP, Walking On Water.

The new project feature some of the game’s OG’s and heavyweights such as Rick Ross, T.I. and Future, amongst others. Coming in at 11-cuts deep, Walking On Water serves as the album that Tru Life fans have been waiting for since he went solo more than a full clip ago.

Check out the video for his latest video “Cause I Can” below and stream Walking On Water here.

Tru Life Drops His First Post-Prison LP “Walking On Water” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: