CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Michael Jordan To Allen Iverson, “What’s Up You Little B*****!” A.I Recalls His First Encounter With His Favorite Ballplayer

Leave a comment
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame 2016 On Court Class Announcement

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty 

NBA Legend Allen Iverson linked up with Complex and opened up about the very first time he met his favorite ball player, Michael Jordan and The Notorious B.I.G and so much more!

In a candid moment, A.I explains the only greeting MJ had for him was “What’s up, You little B*tch?”

He also tells the story of being introduced to Biggie through Puff in New York, and how he was fortunate enough to be there to watch him record his last album, “Life After Death,” before being tragically shot and killed.

Watch the full interview below:

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close