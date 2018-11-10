Matt Barnes Wins Sole Custody Of Sons Over Gloria Govan

The legal battle between former NBA player Matt Barnes and reality television actress Gloria Govan has been quite a bitter journey for the former married couple. This week, one issue that split the pair was settled when the courts awarded Barnes sole physical and legal custody of the pair’s twin boys.

The two have been at war for years — and today, Matt obtained an 18-month restraining order against Gloria claiming she’s a physical danger to him.

The restraining order was granted through May 2020 — but does not extend to the kids because the judge doesn’t believe Gloria poses a danger to them.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge ruled Gloria will get regular visitation — including every other weekend from Friday until Monday morning. She is also allowed to have dinner with the kids every Wednesday evening.

The two are still working out the custody arrangements for the holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Years.

As part of Thursday’s hearing, the judge also ordered Govan to complete 26 sessions of anger management and 10 parenting classes.

Hopefully for the good of the children, Barnes and Govan can work out an effective way to co-parent. Barnes is also expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend and model Anansa Sims.

