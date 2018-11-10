CLOSE
#BringItHome! Florida Orders Recount For Andrew Gillum’s Governor Race

The Democratic candidate and father of three isn't out of the running just yet.

FL Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Casts His Vote In Midterm Election

Source: Mark Wallheiser / Getty

 

 

While Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum may have conceded from the Florida governor’s race on Tuesday night, on Saturday after Florida issued a recount in his race, he withdrew his past stance, stating that he wants every vote to be counted.

In a press conference he gave this afternoon, Gillum stressed, “I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote.”

According to the Associated Press, unofficial election results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. Under Florida state law, such a razor-thin margin requires a machine recount of the ballots and it prompted Florida secretary of state Ken Detzner to issue a recount with votes being due no later than 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 15.

In addition, Detzner issued recounts in the Senate race between Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Agriculture Commissioner, between Democrat Nikki Reid and Republican Matt Caldwell.

Never say never! Gillum might just bring it home!

