Happy Veteran’s Day’s! Here Are Vet Day Events In The D.C. Area

Wreath-Laying Ceremonies
Arlington National Cemetery
November 11
11:00 am
Veterans Day wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns followed by a ceremony inside the Memorial Amphitheater, adjacent to the Tomb
Women In Military Service For America Memorial
November 11
3:00 pm
Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Ceremonial Entrance to Arlington National Cemetery
Vietnam Veterans Memorial
November 11
1:00 pm
Veterans Day Observance at the Wall
World War II Memorial
November 11
9:00 am
Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony
U.S. Navy Memorial
Monday, November 12, 2018
1:00 pm Wreath Laying Ceremony
————————————
Other Events
Mount Vernon Estate & Gardens
November 11
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
(Active duty military personnel and veterans are admitted free-of-charge on Veterans Day)
National Veterans Day Concert
Washington National Cathedral
Sunday, November 11, 2018
7:00pm
Remembering Vietnam Veterans Week
National Archives
November 8 to 16, 2018
The National Archives will honor Vietnam War veterans with special programs.
