Wreath-Laying Ceremonies

Arlington National Cemetery

November 11

11:00 am

Veterans Day wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns followed by a ceremony inside the Memorial Amphitheater, adjacent to the Tomb

Women In Military Service For America Memorial

November 11

3:00 pm

Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Ceremonial Entrance to Arlington National Cemetery

More information…

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

November 11

1:00 pm

Veterans Day Observance at the Wall

More information…

World War II Memorial

November 11

9:00 am

Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony

U.S. Navy Memorial

Monday, November 12, 2018

1:00 pm Wreath Laying Ceremony

More information…

————————————

Other Events

Mount Vernon Estate & Gardens

November 11

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

More information…

(Active duty military personnel and veterans are admitted free-of-charge on Veterans Day)

National Veterans Day Concert

Washington National Cathedral

Sunday, November 11, 2018

7:00pm

More information…

Remembering Vietnam Veterans Week

National Archives

November 8 to 16, 2018

The National Archives will honor Vietnam War veterans with special programs.

Happy Veteran’s Day’s! Here Are Vet Day Events In The D.C. Area was originally published on woldcnews.com

