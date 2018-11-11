CLOSE
National
Home > National

New Firm Aims To Increase Representation Of Black Investors

“We want to make firms reckon with the fact that there is a racial diversity problem; there is a lack of black VCs and every firm should really care about it,” says Sydney Sykes, Co-founder, BLCK VC.

Leave a comment

When it comes to securing venture capital for business ventures, there isn’t a level playing field for Black entrepreneurs. Racial disparities in the world of VC goes beyond the struggles that business owners of color have when trying to get capital for their startups. Studies show that 81 percent of venture capital firms don’t have any Black investors on their teams, and a new company is looking to change that, Tech Crunch reported.

The firm BLCK VC was launched as an avenue to increase the number of Black investors, the news outlet writes. The organization is aiming to turn 200 African-American investors to 400 over the next six years. BLCK VC has been primarily focused on areas that include New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles and they hope to expand to other cities. The firm wants to cultivate a safe space for Black investors so that they can come together and develop actionable strategies to diversify the venture capital industry.

“We think of ourselves as an organization formed by black VCs for Blacks VCs to increase the representation of black investors,” Sydney Sykes, Co-founder, BLCK VC, told the news outlet. “You can look around and say ‘well, I know five black VCs,’ but you can also say this firm does not have a single black VC, they may not even have a single underrepresented minority … We want to make firms reckon with the fact that there is a racial diversity problem; there is a lack of black VCs and every firm should really care about it.” Her business partner Frederik Groce added that there’s an “incredible need to ensure there are resources in place so people don’t churn out of the community.”

Groce and Sykes join other Black entrepreneurs who are creating opportunities in the venture capital world. Entrepreneur Shelly Bell launched Black Girl Ventures to help Black women entrepreneurs gain access to VC funding and to build a network.

SEE ALSO:

Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture Capital

Black Woman Venture Capitalist Aims To Revive Underserved Areas In D.C.

Danye Jones

Was Danye Jones Lynched? Twitter Asks Why Mainstream Media Is Ignoring This Story

12 photos Launch gallery

Was Danye Jones Lynched? Twitter Asks Why Mainstream Media Is Ignoring This Story

Continue reading Was Danye Jones Lynched? Twitter Asks Why Mainstream Media Is Ignoring This Story

Was Danye Jones Lynched? Twitter Asks Why Mainstream Media Is Ignoring This Story

Demonstrators were reportedly planning to rally on Thursday to bring more attention to the controversial death of a Black man in suburban St. Louis. Ferguson, Missouri, has found itself at the center of yet another racially charged controversy after an activist claimed her son was killed by lynching this month. Danye Jones, 24, was found hanging from a tree on Oct. 17, according to a social media post penned by his mother that has since gone viral - at least on Black Twitter. Mainstream media outlets, in contrast, have provided scant, cursory coverage of the outrageous allegations that were resonating among Black social media users in particular, who have been wondering why the death wasn't being publicized very much. https://twitter.com/irrelevantOM/status/1058013412091924480 "Danye was an upbeat, good-spirited, and caring young man who loved his family and his community," according to a GoFundMe page that was created Thursday to help his family. "He was looking forward to starting his own business before he lost his life. He was loved by many and his death has devastated his entire community beyond words. We all want justice for him and his loved ones." Local authorities were investigating the death as a suicide despite Jones' mother insisting otherwise. “They lynched my baby,” Melissa McKinnies wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post featuring a graphic image of Jones' dead body that was removed from because it violated the social network's policies. McKinnies was on the front lines of the demonstrations in Ferguson in the aftermath of the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014. Because the death was being treated as a suicide, that implied police were not actively looking for any suspects. Jones' death came on the heels of a string of other suspicious deaths associated Ferguson activists, prompting Black Twitter to collectively ask why these latest claims were seemingly being brushed under the rug by local authorities. Jones would have turned 25 on Nov. 19. Warning: Some of the images below are graphic in nature. Please view them at your discretion.

New Firm Aims To Increase Representation Of Black Investors was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close