Hola, ok…so King Push denies being behind the “F-Drake” posted on the screen behind him!
LAHH’s Ray J is going to college
Shots were fired at Tekashi’s video shoot!
- “What’s Poppin!” – Pusha Not With The Drake Subs / Shots Fired at Tekashi’s Video Shoot!
- ‘RHOAS11’ Recap: There’s No Shade In Miami
- Red Flag? Michelle Williams’ Fiancé Chad Goes Low During Discussion About Race, Brings Up Michelle’s Struggles With Mental Health
- Teacher Let Back Into Classroom After Repeatedly Using Racial Slur
