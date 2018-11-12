CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Pusha Not With The Drake Subs / Shots Fired at Tekashi’s Video Shoot!

Pusha T

Source: Def Jam

Hola, ok…so King Push denies being behind the “F-Drake” posted on the screen behind him!

LAHH’s Ray J is going to college

Shots were fired at Tekashi’s video shoot!

