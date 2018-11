Flashback to the More Better Man aka Raymond Woods Vietnam Veterans March. The former DJ and talk show host on veterans day would lead vets on a march from the former home of WOL/Majic 102.3 to the Vietnam Memorial. The march highlighted that blacks participated and sacrificed in the Vietnam war.

[Veterans Day] More Better Man AKA Raymond Woods Vietnam Veterans March [Video] was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: