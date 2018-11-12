Mike WiLL Made-It Reveals ‘Creed II’ Soundtrack ft. Kendrick Lamar, Nas & More

Mike WiLL Made-It has been a busy man. The renowned Atlanta producer just revealed the soundtrack tracklisting to the forthcoming Creed II starring Michael B. Jordan.

Per 2018 protocol, Mike WiLL shared the tracklist via his Twitter account. Saying “whateva” to the faux pas of using all caps, he said, “RARE COLLABS , LOUD MIXES , NEW FLOWS , FRESH MELODIES NEW TEMPO’S , NEW FREQUENCIES REAL MESSAGES IN THE MOST ORGANIC WAY. THE SOUNDTRACK / COLLABORATION ALBUM GAME WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER THIS.”

The album includes an eclectic mix of talent including Lil Wayne, Bon Iver, Ella Mai and Vince Staples, among many more. One particular track sure to peak interest is “Check,” featuring Nas and Rick Ross. Also, there’s a joint called “The Mantra.” featuring Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar.

The soundtrack was created in collaboration the film’s director, Steven Caple Jr., its star and executive producer Michael B. Jordan, composer Ludwig Göransson, and music supervisors Fam Rothstein and Jen Malone.

“It’s important to show the new generation that soundtracks can be just as exciting as traditional albums if put in the hands of the right curator,” said Mike WiLL via a press statement.

Creed II hits theaters November 21. Peep the tracklist below.

— Mike WiLL Made It 🐋🌊 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 12, 2018

