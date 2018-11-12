Flawless! Michelle Obama Slays In Dior For December’s ELLE Cover

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is serving up a serious lewk on the December issue of ELLE Magazine! Rocking a Dior Poplin shirt, pleated-voile skirt and leather corset, our #ForeverFLOTUS looks like a stunning queen.
View this post on Instagram
Living in the White House for eight years, @MichelleObama had staffers providing everything she could have possibly needed, except for time. "What I came to realize is that there was absolutely no time to reflect in the White House,” she tells @oprah for ELLE’s cover interview. “We moved at such a breakneck pace from the moment we walked in those doors until the moment we left. It was day in and day out because we, Barack and I, really felt like we had an obligation to get a lot done.” Now, with time to process two terms in office—a historic run of accomplishments and struggles—Obama has released her highly anticipated memoir, “Becoming.” Ahead of her book release, the former FLOTUS gets real about her marriage to Barack, the threats made against her children, and life after the White House. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Wearing: @Dior Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell
The Harvard and Princeton educated lawyer was interviewed by none other than iconic journalist and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. In a deeply personal and enlightening interview, the two discussed a range of topics including her memoir, overcoming her marriage issues with counseling and how Donald Trump’s birther conspiracies impacted her family.
When asked was she scared about sharing so much of her personal life with the public, Mrs. Obama surprisingly replied that she wasn’t.
“Actually, no, because here’s the thing that I realized: People always ask me, ‘Why is it that you’re so authentic?’ ‘How is it that people connect to you?” And I think it starts because I like me. I like my story and all the bumps and bruises. That’s what makes me uniquely me.:
Adding, “So I’ve always been open with my staff, with young people, with my friends. And the other thing, Oprah: I know that whether we like it or not, Barack and I are role models.”
View this post on Instagram
@MichelleObama knows you think she and #BarackObama are #RelationshipGoals, but she insists, “marriage is hard.” During a candid conversation with @oprah for ELLE’s December issue, Michelle reveals she and Barack underwent marriage counseling. “You go because you think the counselor is going to help you make your case against the other person. 'Would you tell him about himself?!' And lo and behold, counseling wasn’t that at all. It was about me exploring my sense of happiness." Link in bio to read more from her honest interview. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Wearing: @cushnie Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell
On how she had to learn to love differently to keep her marriage intact:
“I had to learn to love differently, I feel vulnerable all the time, and I had to learn how to express that to my husband, to tap into those parts of me that missed him — and the sadness that came from that — so that he could understand. He didn’t understand distance in the same way. You know, he grew up without his mother in his life for most of his years, and he knew his mother loved him dearly, right? I always thought love was up close. Love is the dinner table, love is consistency, it is presence. So I had to share my vulnerability and also learn to love differently. It was an important part of my journey of becoming. Understanding how to become us…I share this because I know that people look to me and Barack as the ideal relationship. I know there’s #RelationshipGoals out there. But whoa, people, slow down — marriage is hard!”
On Trump’s dangerous rhetoric about former President Obama:
“Because I don’t think he knew what he was doing. For him it was a game. But the threats that you face as the commander in chief are real. And your children are at risk. In order for my children to have a normal life, even though they had security, they were in the world in a way that we weren’t.
To think that some crazed person might be ginned up to think my husband was a threat to the country’s security; and to know that my children, every day, had to go to a school, and soccer games, parties, and travel; to think that this person would not take into account that this was not a game—that’s something that I want the country to understand. I want the country to take this in, in a way I didn’t say out loud, but I am saying now. It was reckless, it put my family in danger, and it wasn’t true. And he knew it wasn’t true.”
View this post on Instagram
@MichelleObama on embracing vulnerability: “I feel vulnerable all the time. And I had to learn how to express that to my husband, to tap into those parts of me that missed him—and the sadness that came from that—so that he could understand. It was an important part of my journey of becoming. Understanding how to become us." #MichelleObama talks her marriage to #BarackObama, her new memoir #Becoming, and why she still feels optimistic about America in our December 2018 cover story. Link in bio. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell
On no longer living in the White House and the simple freedoms that come with that:
So here I am in my new home, just me and Bo and Sunny, and I do a simple thing. I go downstairs and open the cabinet in my own kitchen—which you don’t do in the White House because there’s always somebody there going, ‘Let me get that. What do you want? What do you need?’—and I made myself toast. Cheese toast. Then I took my toast and I walked out into my backyard. I sat on the stoop, and there were dogs barking in the distance, and I realized Bo and Sunny had really never heard neighbor dogs.
View this post on Instagram
“Kids are born into this world with a sense of hope and optimism. No matter where they’re from. Or how tough their stories are. They think they can be anything because we tell them that. So we have a responsibility to be optimistic. And to operate in the world in that way." @MichelleObama is still optimistic. Link in bio for ELLE’s cover story. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell
On holding up Barack and combatting the pressures that came with the being the first Black family in the White House:
“Trying to be the calm in his swerve. You know, when the leaves are blowing and the wind is rough, being a steady trunk in his life. Family dinners. That was one of the things I brought into the White House—that strict code of, You gotta catch up with us, dude. This is when we’re having dinner. Yes, you’re president, but you can bring your butt from the Oval Office and sit down and talk to your children. Because children bring solace.
They let you turn your sights off the issues of the day and focus on saving the tigers. That was one of Malia’s primary goals; she advocated throughout his presidency to make sure the tigers were saved. And hearing about what happened with what school friend. Immersing yourself in the reality and the beauty of your children and your family. Plus, on the East Wing side, our motto was, we have to do everything excellently. If we do something—because the First Lady doesn’t have to do anything.”
View this post on Instagram
@MichelleObama says she will "never forgive" Donald Trump for spreading the birther conspiracy against #BarackObama. “For [Trump] it was a game,” she tells @oprah for ELLE’s December issue. “But the threats that you face as the commander in chief are real. To think that some crazed person might be ginned up to think my husband was a threat to the country’s security; and to know that my children, every day, had to go to a school, and soccer games, parties, and travel. It was reckless, it put my family in danger, and it wasn’t true." Link in bio for more from our cover story. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell
On the importance of remaining optimistic in these tumultuous times:
“Yes. We have to feel that optimism. For the kids. We’re setting the table for them, and we can’t hand them crap. We have to hand them hope. Progress isn’t made through fear. We’re experiencing that right now. Fear is the coward’s way of leadership. But kids are born into this world with a sense of hope and optimism. No matter where they’re from. Or how tough their stories are. They think they can be anything because we tell them that. So we have a responsibility to be optimistic. And to operate in the world in that way.”
Read the ELLE cover article in its entirety here.
