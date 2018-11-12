Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber Guyger Was Overworked

Now that District Attorney Faith Johnson, who is a Black Republican woman, has been voted out and retired judge John Creuzot, who said Amber Guyger should be charged with murder, was voted in by a landslide, the Dallas Police Association appears to be working at a frantic pace to protect the 30-year-old officer. The president of The Dallas Police Association is using Guyger as an example of police being overworked and tired.

Dallas News reported, “The department recently was criticized for the long hours cops work after off-duty Officer Amber Guyger fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment. Guyger was in full uniform and reportedly had just gotten off a 15-hour shift. She told investigators she went to the wrong floor and tried to get into Jean’s apartment believing it was her own. The internal review of work hour policies in the Police Department began almost a year before the September shooting.”

Magically gaining access to someone’s apartment and shooting them dead in cold-blood is not an example of fatigue. Nonetheless, Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, finds a connection, “This was being looked at way before the Guyger shooting.” He continued, “It all comes down to really we don’t have enough officers.”

No, it comes down to not having a culture of corruption that defends cops even if someone is gunned down in their home. Clearly, fatigue will be the excuse if Guyger is indicted.

Last week, District Attorney-elect Creuzot told NBC in Dallas, “I don’t know any police reports. I don’t know any forensic reports, but based on what I have seen, manslaughter is an inappropriate charge, based on the circumstances as I understand them. Once I get in there and I get everything in front of me and it appears the most appropriate charge is murder, then that’s the charge we will go forward with.” He also said, “anything less than murder deviates from Dallas County precedent.”

Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean on September 6. Three days later, she was in jail for around an hour, charged with manslaughter and has been free on the streets ever since.

