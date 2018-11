H.E.R. stopped by Studio One ATL to talk the music industry and how she’s handling fame. We also talked about her relationship with the media and what were a few questions she just wished people would stop asking her. Check out the interview here.

Stop Asking H.E.R. How Many Pairs Of Sunglasses She Owns, It’s A LOT [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

