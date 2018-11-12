Chris Grant’s “Wristwatch” Challenge Brings Viral Moves & New Music To Instagram

A new dance challenge has taken off on Instagram by one of the most well-respected choreographers in the game.
Chris Grant has made a name for himself choreographing iconic performances for stars like Beyoncé. But with his new #WristwatchChallenge, Grant is taking on the choreographer and singer role for a new song that’s all his own.
Grant shared his “Wristwatch” track on Instagram along with some fire choreography on November 1. Thus, the #WristwatchChallenge was born.
View this post on Instagram
You gon play yourself tryna play me, Slow down hold up hold up, Hold up hold up, Verse 3 Just hopped out that brand new cedes, Push start pull up fuck em up then leave, After party at ritz, After party at ritz, Whole squad on the list, Peep the Rollie on my, Wrist. 14x 😜 Song: Wristwatch Artist: Chris Grant #wristwatchchallenge Stay tuned 😏 #rehearsal #chrisgrant #newsingle #wristwatch #sneakpeak #wristchallenge #maleartist #comingsoon
A couple of days later, Grant shared a lyrics video to Instagram…
Soon after, movers across social media were sharing clips of themselves dancing to Grant’s song.
From bedroom finesse…
To dance studio greatness…
View this post on Instagram
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Repost @lex_rukinov @chrisgranted 🔥🔥🔥#wristwatch#wristwrist#wrist#ChrisGrant#wristwatchchallenge#wristchallenge#live#life#love#dancers#dance#dancelife#contemporary#contemporaryart#contemporarydance#modern#jazz#ballet #capoeira #cdo #idoportal #movement #hiphopdance #dancers #hiphop #breakdance #enjoy #workout #fitness #acrobatics #tricking @zelda_vatrushkina #wristwatchchallenge
Even celebrity comrades were showing Grant some love with their own interpretation of the song.
Brandy was one artist who happily put her own sauce to the choreo…
View this post on Instagram
Yooooo!!!! Love it!!! The fact that you even did the challenge!!! Your Support means everything to me! I love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#repost @4everbrandy Decided to be #superBrave and do one of the worlds greatest artist choreo for his new single and challenge #wristwatch #wristwatchchallenge .. YIKES @chrisgranted ⌚️Chris tried to make me do it more gangsta but I was too tiiiiiied (tired) don’t y’all be laughing at me either. Lol
Grant’s influence is no surprise, considering his decorated experience in the entertainment industry.
According to Billboard, famed choreographer and Beyoncé collaborator Frank Watson Jr. helped Grant take his career to the next level when Watson saw him on Making the Band 4 in 2008. Grant was a contestant on the show and Watson peeped his talent early on. Eventually, Watson introduced Grant to Beyoncé and the Queen Bey was in awe of Grant’s skills.
According to Dance Mogul, he became one of Beyoncé’s assistant choreographers during her “I Am… World Tour” and they kept the relationship going ever since then.
Now, Grant has helped choreograph memorable moments such as Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video in 2016 and her iconic Coachella performance earlier this year.
With his own new music on the horizon, it’s clear Grant isn’t slowing down his creative energy anytime soon.
Hit the next pages to watch more #WristwatchChallenge clips making waves on the Internet!
Chris Grant’s “Wristwatch” Challenge Brings Viral Moves & New Music To Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com