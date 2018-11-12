A new dance challenge has taken off on Instagram by one of the most well-respected choreographers in the game.

Chris Grant has made a name for himself choreographing iconic performances for stars like Beyoncé. But with his new #WristwatchChallenge, Grant is taking on the choreographer and singer role for a new song that’s all his own.

Grant shared his “Wristwatch” track on Instagram along with some fire choreography on November 1. Thus, the #WristwatchChallenge was born.

A couple of days later, Grant shared a lyrics video to Instagram…

Soon after, movers across social media were sharing clips of themselves dancing to Grant’s song.

From bedroom finesse…

To dance studio greatness…

Even celebrity comrades were showing Grant some love with their own interpretation of the song.

Brandy was one artist who happily put her own sauce to the choreo…

Grant’s influence is no surprise, considering his decorated experience in the entertainment industry.

According to Billboard, famed choreographer and Beyoncé collaborator Frank Watson Jr. helped Grant take his career to the next level when Watson saw him on Making the Band 4 in 2008. Grant was a contestant on the show and Watson peeped his talent early on. Eventually, Watson introduced Grant to Beyoncé and the Queen Bey was in awe of Grant’s skills.

According to Dance Mogul, he became one of Beyoncé’s assistant choreographers during her “I Am… World Tour” and they kept the relationship going ever since then.

Now, Grant has helped choreograph memorable moments such as Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video in 2016 and her iconic Coachella performance earlier this year.

With his own new music on the horizon, it’s clear Grant isn’t slowing down his creative energy anytime soon.

Chris Grant’s “Wristwatch” Challenge Brings Viral Moves & New Music To Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

