Headass Mississippi Nurse Fired For Wearing Racist Shirt On Election Day

A medical worker got what he deserved for promoting bigotry on one of the biggest days for American democracy. He was let go from his position for his infraction.

Raw Story is reporting that a Memphis nurse played himself out real nice during the mid-term elections. On November 6 Clayton Hickey was seen wearing a very offensive t-shirt that featured a noose laid over the confederate flag. Under it read “Mississippi Justice”.

A photo of Hickey was captured while he was at the Olive Branch, Mississippi polling center. Naturally the visual drew the ire of thousands of people on social media. As always the internets did their homework and tracked down who the racist was which caused his employer to take action.

Even though Clayton did not commit any crime with his poor fashion tastes Regional One Health chose to terminate his employment. They released a formal statement explaining their decision.

Regional One Health is committed to a safe, secure, and comfortable work environment for our patients, guests, employees and medical staff. All allegations of inappropriate behavior and violations of trust involving employees are reviewed and investigated. We take this process seriously and are committed to following all necessary steps to verify the truth.

On November 7, 2018, we became aware of a photo circulating on social media of an individual identified online as an employee of Regional One Health. The Regional One Health legal and human resources teams promptly began an investigation into this employee and to determine if these allegations were real and accurate. We understand and appreciate the intense feelings related to this situation, but it is our duty to perform a thorough due diligence to verify the truth.

As of today, November 8, 2018, we have completed our investigation and what we learned led to the termination of the employee in question. Regional One Health holds employees to a high standard. We are committed to upholding our mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional services to all. This includes fostering a safe and protected work and care environment for all. Behaviors contrary to these principles are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

To no one’s surprise, Hickey has had a failed history of holding on to his jobs. He was previously in law enforcement until he was found in a vehicle with a 17-year-old girl and alcohol.

