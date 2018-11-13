Kanye West Delays “Yandhi” Album Release Again

Looks like Yeezy fans will have to wait even longer for “Yandhi” to drop. Kanye West just announced that his highly anticipated new album is not ready to be released on Black Friday, November 23rd.

Mr. West seems to have come to this decision after his latest performance with Kid Cudi at Camp Flog Gnaw.

“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi,” tweeted Kanye.

Yeezy announced the news on Twitter of course;

. “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

