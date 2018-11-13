Meek Mill To Drop New Album This Month

Meek Mill says he is releasing new music this month! The Philly native recently visited Georgetown University where he made the announcement during a conversation with Professor Marc Howard about Criminal Justice Reform.

“‘m not actually giving out a release date, it’s a surprise album,” he told The Post in September.

This will be Meek’s first full-length project since his release from prison earlier this year after his Legends of the Summer EP.

Peep his latest video featuring PnB Rock for the hit single, “Dangerous.”

