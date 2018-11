This is going to be hilarious! Look who they’re picking up next!

Migos Carpool Karaoke to ‘Bad and Bougie’, dab and sing their way through Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody(Who Loves Me).

The full “Carpool Karaoke” with Migos will air tonight on “The Late Late Show.” Watch a sneak peek below.

