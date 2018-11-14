Amazon is Coming… But What is National Landing?

So your city just got selected as HQ2 for Amazon. Awesome right? But now Amazon needs to rename and rezone your city. Still Awesome?

Well it looks like if you live in Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard this will be the case once Amazon sets up shop in the area as they will change the connected portions of these three cities to “National Landing”. As it is already tough for our members from the DMV from the V, this certainly will not help their case in conversations and arguments. What it ultimately means for the area as a whole is still to be determined, but we will keep an eye out for sure to see what further changes Amazon looks to make in the area.

