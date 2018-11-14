The Paris born , Queens raised artist very thankful to perform in North Carolina. Thrilled to announce his much anticipated Africa tour dates saying,”Very excited to announce these dates! The most important goal I set for myself with this album was to finally do some shows in the motherland. I’m fuckin coming home. There are so many measures of success in this shit. Only way to fulfillment is to identify what drives you or else you’ll find your appetite insatiable. This is one of those “smell the roses” moments for me. Them shits smell good as fuck. Thank you for your continuous support and growing with me thru the years. This would never be possible without your support We kicked off tour to a sold out New Orleans crowd last night. I dunno, I guess we’re conditioned to always want more but I have y’all, my health, my loved ones. What more could I ask for? ”

BAS Mir.I.Am Brian Dawson

Brian Dawson And Mir. I .Am Link Up With Dreamville Artist BAS was originally published on Hiphopnc.com

