Icy Girl: Saweetie Shares How Her College Degree Helped Her Navigate The Music Industry

Saweetie dropped by the iPower studios to chop it up with Cam Cooper.

The USC grad has been dubbed the next “it girl,” but make no mistake she is more than just a pretty face.

A serious athlete, the “Icy Girl” rapper discussed what it was like choosing music over athletics and how her college degree has helped her in the music industry.

Check out Cam’s full interview with Saweetie above!

