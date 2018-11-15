Leah’s Lemonade: Young Thug Is Out Of Jail After 6 Days

Young Thug is officially a free man…For Now…That’s because an Atlanta judge let the rapper out of jail on the condition that he stay clean, do random drug testing at least twice a week, and get help with this addiction. Right now the Channel Rapper is facing 8 felonies right now for possession and intent to distribute drugs. Reports are claiming that while in jail the rapper didn’t eat or drink for the first 48 hours while being locked up. According to the rapper in court this morning he plans on staying out a jail, for his sons. He says he wants to show them that going to jail isn’t “cool” and set a better example.

Here’s his apology in court this morning:

Young Thug gives emotional plea to judge 'I just want to be home home with my family' pic.twitter.com/iaJLjSoWt7 — RileyTaugor🦇Slime®🚧 (@RileyTaugor) November 14, 2018

If anything Young Thug needs to cherish his free days because those felonies are hefty and if he’s charged…he might be facing some serious time.

Congratulations are in order for Uncle Snoop. The man can do no wrong, he’s a rapper, a gospel singer, a host, a tv personality, an author, and the list continues. Well you can now add that he’s a recipient of a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Snoop is being honored on November 19th for all his contributions to Hollywood and entertainment business. Congratulations uncle!

