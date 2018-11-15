Mareena Robinson Snowden sits down with Angie Ange and Chey Parker

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

If you were to take a poll right now with students in one of our local schools and asked, how many of you want to be a Nuclear Engineer? You may get a few yes’s due to the word Nuclear but a majority of students would pass. Mareena Robinson Snowden, PhD was one of those students who would’ve said no but if she did she wouldn’t be where she is today.

Mareena Robinson Snowden, PhD is the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from MIT. As we learned in her interview with Angie Ange in the Morning, she didn’t necessarily like math growing up but was thankful for her teachers who saw her talent and encouraged her to pursue a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). FAMU gave her that foundation and Mareena was able to graduate making history.

Written By: BreAnna Holmes

