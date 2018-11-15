School Closings Due To Winter Storm Avery [November 15th, 2018]

Washington, D.C.
Beauvoir National Cathedral Elementary School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Georgetown Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Levine School of Music: 1 Hour Delay Thursday
Maret School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
National Cathedral School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
National Presbyterian School: Closed Thursday
St. Albans School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
St. Patricks Episcopal Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
The Lab School of Washington: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
The River School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Maryland
Baltimore County Public Schools: Closed Thursday All evening and after-school activities are canceled.
Carroll County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Code YELLOW for employees.
Frederick County MD Public Schools: Closed Thursday Afterschool/evening activities are canceled. Offices are open and 12-month staff work; liberal leave (code blue)
Howard County Public Schools: Closed Thursday All evening activities in schools, both school-sponsored and community-sponsored, are canceled.
Montgomery County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Administrative offices will open on time.
Washington County Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Academy of the Holy Cross: Closed Thursday Classes Cancelled Teacher Conferences take place as scheduled.
Al-Huda School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Barrie School: Open at 10am, No morning extended day
Bethel Christian Academy: Closed Thursday
Brookewood School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Classes begin and the Senior trip to Boston departs at 10:30am
Bullis School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Christ Episcopal School 2 Hour Delay Thursday No half-day Preschool
Covenant Life School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Forcey Christian School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday FCS will open 2 hours late today. Half day preK3 classes are canceled.
Holton-Arms School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Ivymount School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Landon School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Love of Learning Montessori School: Closed Thursday
Maryland School for the Deaf: Closed Thursday
Norwood School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Potomac Glen Day School 2 Hour Delay Thursday We will open at 9:30 am
Primary Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Seneca Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Before-care starts at 9:30. Will re-evaluate conditions at 7:15.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
St. Johns Episcopal School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Tarbiyah Academy: Closed Thursday
The Avalon School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
The Heights School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
The Maddux School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Washington Christian Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
White Flint Children’s House: Thursday Opening at 9:30am
Virginia
Culpeper County Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Fauquier County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Offices closed
Frederick County VA Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Loudoun County Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Madison County Public Schools: Closed Thursday 12 month employees code 2
Manassas City Public Schools: Closed Thursday Code Blue for employees.
Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Prince William County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Code red is in effect for employees
Rappahannock County Public Schools: Closed Thursday
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed Thursday 12-month employees are Code 1.
Stafford County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Employees are on Code 2. Liberal leave is in effect. Administrative offices open at 10:00 a.m.
Ad Fontes Academy: Closed Thursday
Ambleside School: Thursday Delayed Opening- School Begins at 10 am
Angelus Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Aquinas Montessori School: Closed Thursday
Basis Independent McLean: Closed Thursday
Berthold Academy: Closed Thursday
Brooksfield School: Closed Thursday
Christ Chapel Academy: Closed Thursday
County Christian School: Closed Thursday
Engleside Christian School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy: Closed Thursday
Flint Hill School: Closed Thursday
Golden Pond School: Closed Thursday
Green Hedges School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Heritage Christian School: Closed Thursday
Highland School: Closed Thursday
Hill School of Middleburg: Closed Thursday
Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science: Closed Thursday
Middleburg Montessori School: Closed Thursday
Nest Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Two Hour Delay at Lorton and Alexandria locations
Oak Hill Christian School: Closed Thursday
The Fairfax Christian School: Closed Thursday
The House: Closed Thursday
The New School of Northern Virginia: Closed Thursday This is a change from the previous announcement
Village Green Day School: 1 Hour Delay Thursday School opens at 8am. Preschool on 1 hour delay. 9:45 carpool. Tender Tots canceled.
Wakefield Country Day School: Closed Thursday Due to inclement weather School is closed. Theater Field Trip to Staunton is postponed.
Warrenton Baptist Tiny Tots: Closed Thursday
