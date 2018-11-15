School Closings Due To Winter Storm Avery [November 15th, 2018]

Washington, D.C.

Beauvoir National Cathedral Elementary School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Georgetown Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Levine School of Music: 1 Hour Delay Thursday

Maret School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

National Cathedral School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

National Presbyterian School: Closed Thursday

St. Albans School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

St. Patricks Episcopal Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

The Lab School of Washington: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

The River School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Maryland

Baltimore County Public Schools: Closed Thursday All evening and after-school activities are canceled.

Carroll County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Code YELLOW for employees.

Frederick County MD Public Schools: Closed Thursday Afterschool/evening activities are canceled. Offices are open and 12-month staff work; liberal leave (code blue)

Howard County Public Schools: Closed Thursday All evening activities in schools, both school-sponsored and community-sponsored, are canceled.

Montgomery County Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Administrative offices will open on time.

Washington County Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Academy of the Holy Cross: Closed Thursday Classes Cancelled Teacher Conferences take place as scheduled.

Al-Huda School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Barrie School: Open at 10am, No morning extended day

Bethel Christian Academy: Closed Thursday

Brookewood School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Classes begin and the Senior trip to Boston departs at 10:30am

Bullis School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Christ Episcopal School 2 Hour Delay Thursday No half-day Preschool

Covenant Life School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Forcey Christian School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday FCS will open 2 hours late today. Half day preK3 classes are canceled.

Holton-Arms School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Ivymount School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Landon School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Love of Learning Montessori School: Closed Thursday

Maryland School for the Deaf: Closed Thursday

Norwood School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Potomac Glen Day School 2 Hour Delay Thursday We will open at 9:30 am

Primary Day School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Seneca Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Before-care starts at 9:30. Will re-evaluate conditions at 7:15.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

St. Johns Episcopal School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Tarbiyah Academy: Closed Thursday

The Avalon School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

The Heights School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

The Maddux School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Washington Christian Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

White Flint Children’s House: Thursday Opening at 9:30am

Virginia

Culpeper County Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Fauquier County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Offices closed

Frederick County VA Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Loudoun County Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Madison County Public Schools: Closed Thursday 12 month employees code 2

Manassas City Public Schools: Closed Thursday Code Blue for employees.

Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Prince William County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Code red is in effect for employees

Rappahannock County Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed Thursday 12-month employees are Code 1.

Stafford County Public Schools: Closed Thursday Employees are on Code 2. Liberal leave is in effect. Administrative offices open at 10:00 a.m.

Ad Fontes Academy: Closed Thursday

Ambleside School: Thursday Delayed Opening- School Begins at 10 am

Angelus Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Aquinas Montessori School: Closed Thursday

Basis Independent McLean: Closed Thursday

Berthold Academy: Closed Thursday

Brooksfield School: Closed Thursday

Christ Chapel Academy: Closed Thursday

County Christian School: Closed Thursday

Engleside Christian School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy: Closed Thursday

Flint Hill School: Closed Thursday

Golden Pond School: Closed Thursday

Green Hedges School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Heritage Christian School: Closed Thursday

Highland School: Closed Thursday

Hill School of Middleburg: Closed Thursday

Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science: Closed Thursday

Middleburg Montessori School: Closed Thursday

Nest Academy: 2 Hour Delay Thursday Two Hour Delay at Lorton and Alexandria locations

Oak Hill Christian School: Closed Thursday

The Fairfax Christian School: Closed Thursday

The House: Closed Thursday

The New School of Northern Virginia: Closed Thursday This is a change from the previous announcement

Village Green Day School: 1 Hour Delay Thursday School opens at 8am. Preschool on 1 hour delay. 9:45 carpool. Tender Tots canceled.

Wakefield Country Day School: Closed Thursday Due to inclement weather School is closed. Theater Field Trip to Staunton is postponed.

Warrenton Baptist Tiny Tots: Closed Thursday

School Closings Due To Winter Storm Avery [November 15th, 2018] was originally published on woldcnews.com

