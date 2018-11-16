Life goes on but tattoos are forever. That’s why Jhene Aiko has masked her portrait of her now former love.

As reported by Madame Noire the “While We’re Young” singer has covered up her Big Sean tattoo. During a recent outing she was spotted with new ink on her arm that was layered over her infamous illustration of Sean wearing a bow-tie.

Naturally the internets spotted the cover up and asked her on social media what’s up with the two. While her response did not mention the “Bounce Back” rapper by name, she made it clear is moving on to a next chapter in her life. “i covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!” she said via her Twitter.

i covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE! — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) November 15, 2018

The new work was done by artist Miryam Lumpini. Her arm now features a spaceship flying past a planet going into a solar system.

Earlier this year rumors had followed the couple pointing to a possible breakup stemming from Sean allegedly cheating on her. It seems now all signs point to yes as neither has commented on each other’s photos in some time. In 2016 they released an album together under the Twenty88 group name.

Photo: WENN.com

Jhene Aiko Covers Up Big Sean Tattoo So It’s Safe To Assume… was originally published on hiphopwired.com

