The joke about cuffing season — which isn’t really a joke — is that men will snatch you up in September, dump you before Christmas, get back with you after the New Year, and then break up with you completely by Valentine’s Day. It’s a cycle many women try to avoid, but there’s no denying the holidays can make life awkward when you’re in a new dating situation.

Whether you’re “just talking” to someone or in a new relationship, no assumptions can be made when it comes to gift exchanges and dinner invites. Communication is critical to avoid hurt feelings this time of year and in this episode of Listen to Black Women we’re breaking down how to do it the right way.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

Listen To Black Women | Handling The Holidays With A New Boo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

