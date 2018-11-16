‘He Just Started Shooting’: Cop Shot Jemel Roberson ‘Out Of Fear,’ Eyewitness Says

Barely a month removed from Jason Van Dyke’s conviction for his overzealous, implicit bias-fueled police execution of teenager Laquan McDonald in Chicago, history seemed to be repeating itself about 20 miles south in the town of Robbins. That was where, just this past weekend, a police officer, on sight, shot and killed a Black security guard who identified himself as such and was wearing clothing that said the same.
The police officer also identified himself, but only a split second before he started shooting, an eyewitness near the nightclub where Jemel Roberson was working Sunday night told the Chicago Tribune in a report published Friday morning.
He “didn’t give the guy any chance to identify himself or anything,” Jeff Carey said. “He just started shooting. I think it was more out of fear. You know what I’m saying? Just fear.”
At the time of the shooting, Roberson was subduing a man who had opened fire in the nightclub. That’s when the Midlothian Police Officer, responding to a report about gunfire, shot and killed the Roberson, who was armed and licensed to carry a gun.
One of Roberson’s colleagues who was also working security at the club that night told the Chicago Tribune that another responding officer said the shooting never should have happened.
“One cop … he said, ‘Man, you didn’t have to do that, you didn’t have to do that. We know these guys. We told you they’re security,’’’ said Dorian Myrickes, who was also injured in the shooting.
There was also potentially a racial angle to the fatal encounter, Lee Merritt, the attorney representing Robertson’s family, said on Twitter.
“Investigators claim ‘all the shooter saw was black.’ That is exactly the problem. It seems all cops ever see is black,”Merritt tweeted.
Like with the McDonald shooting, there have been suggestions of police trying to cover-up to protect one of its own. The Illinois State Police, which was conducting the initial investigation into the killing, released findings on Tuesday that contradicted reported witness statements.
Community leaders and activists were gathering at the Midlothian Police department Friday morning to demand answers, including the name and other information about the officer who fired the fatal shots even after other witnesses yelled that Roberson was a security guard protecting others from a gunman.
Roberson, who was being hailed as a hero, was also a father. He was working extra security guard shifts in order to buy holiday gifts for his nine-month-old son and his son’s mother, according to CNN.
“Jemel loved his baby so much,” Avontea Boose told ABC Chicago. “And it’s just crazy. Police officers just took him away.”
1. Jemel Roberson, 261 of 49
2. DeAndre Ballard, 232 of 49
3. Botham Shem Jean, 263 of 49
4. Antwon Rose Jr., 174 of 49
5. Robert Lawrence White, 415 of 49
6. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 6 of 49
7. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 7 of 49
8. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 8 of 49
9. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 9 of 49
10. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 10 of 49
11. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 11 of 49
12. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 12 of 49
13. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 13 of 49
14. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 14 of 49
15. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 15 of 49
16. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 16 of 49
17. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 17 of 49
18. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 18 of 49
19. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 19 of 49
20. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 20 of 49
21. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 21 of 49
22. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 22 of 49
23. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 23 of 49
24. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 24 of 49
25. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 25 of 49
26. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 26 of 49
27. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 27 of 49
28. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 28 of 49
29. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 29 of 49
30. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 30 of 49
31. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 31 of 49
32. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 32 of 49
33. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 33 of 49
34. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 34 of 49
35. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 35 of 49
36. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 36 of 49
37. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 37 of 49
38. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 38 of 49
39. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 39 of 49
40. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 40 of 49
41. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 41 of 49
42. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 42 of 49
43. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 43 of 49
44. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 44 of 49
45. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 45 of 49
46. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 46 of 49
47. Stephon Clark, 2247 of 49
48. Danny Ray Thomas, 3448 of 49
49. DeJuan Guillory, 2749 of 49
