Leah’s Lemonade: Tamar Braxton Refused To Finish Stage Play In D.C. Because She Didn’t Get Food

Things got ugly on Sunday in D.C. during the “Redemption of a Dogg” stage play by Snoop Dogg and Je’Caryous Johnson. Sources told The Jasmine Brand that Tamar became hysterical after she was not allowed food during the intermission of the play. According to sources Tamar’s friend was supposed to deliver her food, but security would not let the person get through. This allegedly sent Tamar into a frenzy and she became hysterical over the incident.

The sources says “She kept screaming, She’s not here for this. Then saying, ‘I’m so sick of this s**t.’ Then she said, ‘you can do this damn show without her,’ again, addressing herself in the third person.”

Wouldn’t be the first time that The “Braxton Family Values” star referred to herself in third person. Although, Tamar did take to social media to promote the last leg of the tour. Neither her or Snoop Dogg have address Tamar’s disappearance in the middle of the play on Sunday at the Warner theatre.

